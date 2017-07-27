U.S. Intelligence Veterans: Hacking of Democratic Party Was an Inside Job, not Russia

The following statement was posted on July 25 on the www.LaRouchePAC.com website for mass distribution:

We seldom interrupt our regular intelligence flow on this website. We are doing this now because the extraordinary memorandum produced by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) yesterday conclusively demonstrates that the so-called Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee were not hacks at all, but leaks by someone with physical access to DNC computers. The data were then doctored to incriminate Russia. You can read the entire explosive VIPS Memorandum here.

The VIPS, which includes former NSA Technical Director William Binney, back the independent forensic analysis performed by a group including Skip Folden, retired IBM Program Manager for Information Technology U.S. No such forensic analysis was performed in any of the Obama intelligence community’s so-called assessments. The VIPS states that there were two inside leaks from the DNC. The first was in June 2016, sometime before Julian Assange’s June 12th announcement that he had DNC documents and planned to publish them. The second leak was on July 5, 2016 to preemptively taint anything WikiLeaks might publish by showing it came from a Russian hack. As is well-known, WikiLeaks did publish its DNC trove showing that Hillary Clinton and the DNC conspired to rig the Democratic Presidential primary process against Bernie Sanders.

The key forensic finding is that on July 5, 2016, in early evening Eastern Daylight Time, someone working in the EDT time zone with a computer directly connected of the DNC server or DNC Local Area Network, copied 1,976 megabytes of data in 87 seconds onto an external storage device. That speed is many times faster than what is possible physically with a hack. It thus appears that the purported hack of the DNC by Guccifer 2.0 (the self-proclaimed WikiLeaks source) was not a hack by Russia or anyone else, but was, rather, a copy of DNC data onto an external storage device. The forensics performed on the metadata reveals there was a subsequent synthetic insertion—a cut-and-paste job using a Russian template, with the clear aim of attributing the data to a Russian hack. This was all performed in the East Coast U.S. time zone.

The VIPS memo calls on the President to investigate the CIA, particularly former Director John Brennan, and the FBI, for the phony hack and fake Russian attribution. They cite the ability of the CIA to create false flag hacks on the basis of the recently disclosed Vault 7 tools, including the Marble Framework. In this regard, former CIA Director Brennan called for a coup, in essence, against President Trump at the recently concluded Aspen Security Forum should Trump remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, his handpicked favorite for continuing their illegal and unconstitutional war against President Trump. We propose that the President demand an immediate investigation of Brennan and his ilk instead, both by a newly appointed Special Counsel and by the Congress. If you are reading this and want to do something about it, please share this statement as widely as possible and call your Senator or Representative and demand an investigation.