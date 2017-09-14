Trump Makes Bipartisan Moves, as Dems Recognize Failure of Their Coup Attempt

It would appear that some Democratic Party leaders are realizing they must rethink their strategy and end their collusion with those anti-Trump Republicans and “Deep State” anti-Russia fanatics pursuing regime change in Washington, or face the continued decline and discredit of their party. At the same time, Donald Trump has held a number of bipartisan meetings this past week with legislators from both parties, on issues such as health care, tax reform, infrastructure and immigration.

From among those Democrats, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California shocked her supporters in San Francisco in early September, when she rejected calls to impeach Trump, saying that if he can learn and change, “he can be a good president.”

Moreover, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Sept. 4 that the Democrats should stop their endless criticism of President Trump, who was elected by the voters. She also condemned “unequivocally” the Antifa movement, which has been engaged in violent actions and rioting in Charlottesville, Berkeley and elsewhere. Trump was treated to a storm of protest and accusations of being a racist and a white supremacist for denouncing Antifa after Charlottesville.

Moreover, the rumored re-emergence of Barack Obama, and the efforts of Hillary Clinton to make a comeback by touting her new book (which accuses everyone but herself for her 2016 presidential loss), are dreaded by many Democrats who wish they would just accept the failure of their policies and disappear gracefully.

A long article on Politico, dated Sept. 13, states that “Democrats have attacked the president every which way, but polling and focus groups show none of it’s working,” much to the despair of the Democratic Party. Voters give Trump credit for improving the economy, the author concedes, and are “generally unimpressed by claims that Trump exaggerates or lies, and they don’t see the ongoing Russia investigation adding up to much.” Read further here.