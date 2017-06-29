The United States Moving Closer to Joining the Belt and Road Initiative

Developments over the past few weeks indicate that the United States may now be responding to the call to accept China’s offer to join the New Silk Road. President Trump and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi met at the White House on June 22, after which Yang stated, according to a statement by the Beijing Foreign Ministry, that the U.S. President was willing to cooperate with China on projects related to its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

If such cooperation does materialize, it will be a game changer internationally, and offer huge opportunities to reverse the infrastructure decline in the United States, and to launch joint projects in other countries.

Trump also told Yang that he was looking forward to meeting with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, to follow up on the successful talks they had in April at Mar-a-Lago.

Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, was in Washington for the “Diplomatic and Security Dialogue” with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Minister James Mattis, and their Chinese counterparts, a dialogue which Trump raised to cabinet-level status. Both Americans said they were pleased with the progress made during the talks.

During the same week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese business thinktank CCIEE held a very promising conference in Beijing and in San Francisco, where 200 Chinese and American government officials and infrastructure company representatives met in the “2017 U.S.-China Transportation Cooperation Forum.” On that occasion the San Francisco Chinese consul general said that, “China and the U.S. cooperation on the infrastructure front is poised to become the new highlight in the trade engagement between the two countries.”

As concerns relations with Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may meet in person for the first time on the sidelines of the same July 7-8 G20 summit in Hamburg. Russian Senator Alexander Pushkov said on June 20 that, if it does take place, such a meeting will be the highlight of the entire two day gathering. “That is why it is so highly anticipated everywhere — from Tallin to Lisbon, from Beijing to Cairo,” he said.

Even more than US-China economic cooperation, the trans-Atlantic elite fears that their construct of Russia as the deadly enemy of “democracy” may soon blow up completely, to be replaced by relations based on cooperation in fighting international terrorism and ensuring development.

Therefore, one can expect provocations of various kinds in the run-up to the G20 get-together, including in Syria, to try and sabotage successful Trump-Putin meeting.