TASS Features Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s Assessment of Putin-Trump Meeting

The key role of the Schiller Institute and its Chair Helga Zepp-LaRouche in shaping the “new paradigm”, in particular in the United States, is increasingly recognized internationally, and has enjoyed major media coverage in Russia and in China. Thus, the Russian news agency TASS chose to feature the assessment of Zepp-LaRouche regarding the first meeting of the Russian and U.S. Presidents, in a July 9 article headlined “Expert View: Anti-Russia Campaign in U.S.A. Failed To Block Success of Putin-Trump Meeting.”

TASS correspondent Ivan Pilshchikov dedicated his article to the “expert view” of Zepp-LaRouche, who called the meeting “a serious breakthrough, considering the situation during the last six months.” By that, she was referring to

“the contrived scandal in the U.S.A., whipped up around accusations about Russian interference in the U.S. Presidential election of 2016. Zepp-LaRouche emphasized that the media and political opponents of the new American leader had launched these attempts with one goal: to make it impossible for Trump to carry out his campaign promise to improve relations with Russia.”

What follows is the translation for the Schiller Institute of the rest of the original article in Russian.

“Among the most important outcomes of the meeting, the head of the Schiller Institute pointed to the agreement reached on a ceasefire in southwest Syria, the appointment of Kurt Volker as U.S. special representative on Ukraine, and the exchange of opinions on North Korea, as well as prospects for cooperation in fighting terrorism and on cybersecurity.

“If the two biggest nuclear powers begin to discuss these issues, that is a giant step towards preserving peace,” she emphasized.

“Zepp-LaRouche thinks that the meeting deserves to be seen as positive for both sides. ‘It would have been better, if they had met back in January. But it was postponed because of this anti-Russia campaign in the U.S.A,’ she noted. The Schiller Institute president underscored that ‘if understanding has been established on the personal level between the heads of the two strongest nuclear powers, that means the meeting was very successful.’

“She observed that it definitely appears that Trump and Putin ‘have similar views in their non-acceptance of wars and interventions, interference in other countries’ affairs, and the organization of `color revolutions.’ They are both outstanding leaders, despite the attempts of the leading Western media to portray matters otherwise,’ the expert underscored.

“Zepp-LaRouche thinks that there are several factors giving grounds to hope that, with Trump in office, ‘there will be positive cooperation among the three most important countries — Russia, China and the United States.’ She said that this is indicated, in particular, by the U.S. President’s positive meetings with Putin in Hamburg and with China’s Chairman Xi Jinping in April at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“’We cannot solve all the problems in today’s world on the basis of old models,’ emphasized Zepp-LaRouche. She noted that the trilateral relations among Moscow, Beijing and Washington, including on economic and security matters, could become the ‘new paradigm’.

“The Schiller Institute is part of the international movement of Lyndon LaRouche, who advocates U.S. rapprochement with Russia and the other member countries of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

“In December 2016 Schiller Institute activists brought flowers to the Russian Consulate General in New York in memory of the victims of the Tu-154 crash, and sang the Russian national anthem by the entrance to the building. In January they conducted a ceremony in memory of those who died in the crash, at Zurab Tsereteli’s Tear Drop monument in Bayonne, New Jersey.”