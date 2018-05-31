Statement from Movisol Italy: ECB Stages Coup Against Legitimate Government of Italy, Markets in Despair

On May 29, just two days after Italian State President Mattarella rejected the list of ministers presented y Prime Minister designate Giuseppe Conte, the chairwoman of MoviSol Liliana Gorini issued a statement under the above title. She wrote:

“In an intervention which violated the most fundamental rules of democracy and international law, on May 27 the hierarchy of the European Union (EU) vetoed the “government of change” which was being formed in Italy, and which had just won a clear parliamentary majority from the voters. Instead, the EU has imposed yet another technocratic government, which had been ready for months, led by “Mr. Spending Review,” Carlo Cottarelli, whose only plan is to cut the debt, and who has the support only of the Democratic Party, which lost the legislative elections of March 4.

“This is the most recent example of that ‘suspension of democracy,’ demanded years ago by the EU, when it introduced the balanced budget as the only aim of each and every European government, as in the ‘market-conformed democracy’ of Germany’s Angela Merkel.

“The most paradoxical aspects, which have no precedent in the history of the Italian Republic — a parliamentary Republic and not a Presidential system, are the reasons given by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to explain why he vetoed Professor Paolo Savona, a renowned economist, former minister, and former head of the employers’ federation, Confindustria, as Finance Minister of the new government. Mattarella said he did this in order not to upset “foreign investors” who fear that Italy might leave the Euro.”

The full statement is available in English translation on this website.

The original statement in Italian can be read here.

Liliana Gorini ends her statement with a pointed comment:

“President Mattarella declared that he vetoed this government in order to protect our savings. The only way to protect our savings is not by obeying the diktat of Brussels, but rather by adopting Lyndon LaRouche’s Four Laws, which may be very briefly summarized for our purposes here, as: 1. Glass-Steagall; 2. National Banking; 3. A Credit system; and 4. A Fusion economy. We therefore call on the “new government of change” to adopt these Four Laws, for the moment only in the Italian Parliament, while waiting for early elections in autumn, whereafter it will finally be sworn in. This will also be a reply in kind to the speculative financial interests which torpedoed this government.”