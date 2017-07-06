Russiagate: CNN Producer Admits It’s Mainly Bull…

The attempt by the mainstream media to delegitimize, if not to topple, President Trump by accusing him of being a pawn of the Russians has reached truly ludicrous proportions. But since it’s good for their ratings, little do they care it’s true or not.

That, in sum, is what a CNN senior producer, John Bonifield, admitted to a person from the conservative group Project Veritas, who was apparently filming him covertly. When asked about the Russiagate campaign, Bonifield said

“I mean, its mostly bullshit right now…. Like, we don’t have any giant proof. Then they say, well there’s still an investigation going on…. So, I just feel like they don’t really have it, but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun. You have no real proof.”

“Even if Russia was trying to swing an election,” Bonifield says, “we try to swing their elections, our CIA is doing shit all the time, we’re out there trying to manipulate governments.”

Bonfield further explains that after Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord, CNN covered it for a day or two, then was ordered by CEO Jeff Zucker to get back to Russia. “This is a business,” he said, and CNN’s ratings are up due to the Russophobia.

The video was released June 27, after CNN was forced to retract a fake news story claiming that a Trump transition team member had met with the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund. As a result, the news network fired the author, an assisting managing editor, and the Washington bureau chief.

A few days later, the New York Times and AP had to retract their statements that all 17 intelligence agencies had agreed that Russia orchestrated hacking of Democratic Party emails, acknowledging that analysts from only three agencies had made the assessment (FBI, CIA, NSA).

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward, famous for uncovering the Watergate scandal, has criticized the media several times for engaging in blatantly biased coverage of President Trump, rather than actually investigating the leads that might prove any wrongdoing.