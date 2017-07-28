Ray McGovern of the VIPS Asks: Was James Comey Complicit in the “Russia Hack” Email Lie?

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, a well-known leader of the group of patriotic former U.S. intelligence agents calling themselves the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), asked some pointed questions concerning the frenzied drive to overthrow President Trump. In an interview with RT on July 26, McGovern called on the U.S. Congress and President Trump to specifically investigate former FBI Director James Comey’s role in setting up the “Russians hacked the email of the Democratic National Committeee” fraud.

Just a few days earlier, on June 24, the VIPS’s had released an explosive memo on the forensic evidence documenting that the DNC emails released in July 2016 could not have been hacked, but had to have been leaked from the inside. They were then “adulterated” to superimpose Russian format onto them. There are politicians calling the alleged Russian hacking of the computers “an act of war,” McGovern exclaimed, yet it takes a “strange credulity” to say that Russian intelligence services are so professional that they did this job, but those “professionals” left tell-tale signs like Cyrillic characters in material released.

Although the VIPS don’t know, it “could be that the DNC has some inside help of some quite professional people,” said McGovern.

The VIPS memo itself suggests that the FBI role should be examined, and notes that, “we do not know who or what the murky Guccifer 2.0 is [the website that publised the emails]. You may wish to ask the FBI.” For memory, the DNC refused to give the FBI access to their allegedly “hacked” computers, but only allowed the private firm CrowdStrike to examine them. All subsequent U.S. intelligence “assessments” were based on the findings provided by that private firm.

As Ray McGovern pointed out to RT, if the highest level of the U.S. government really considered such deeds to be an “act of war” against the United States, it is inconceivable that the agency would not have confiscated the relevant computers to acquire forensic evidence.

Asked why he thought the FBI failed to examine the DNC computers, McGovern said that

“the answer to that, is something that Congress and the President should pursue. It is laughable that James Comey, former director of the FBI, would say, ‘Oooh, the Democratic National Committee didn’t let us check out their computers.’ We’re talking about an act of war? Right? And here’s the FBI saying ‘Oooh, we don’t want to do forensics. We’ll depend on the firm the DNC is paying to do the forensics.’ … That is malfeasance!”

McGovern then raised the question as to whether James Comey knew that his investigators might find out something that he didn’t want them to find out. “Was he in on this little operation, that was enabled by the CIA capability to ‘obfuscate?’ I don’t know the answer to that, but President Trump should be able to find the answer out to that,” McGovern concluded.