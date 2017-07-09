Helga Zepp-LaRouche: The Putin-Trump Meeting Was the Most Positive Result of the G20 Summit

The bilateral meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was certainly the most important event of the G20 summit that took place on July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany. As Schiller Institute Chairwoman Helga Zepp-LaRouche pointed out in an article written just after the end of that summit, both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russia counterpart Sergei Lavrov underscored the positive chemistry between the two heads of state.

In their first face-to-face meeting, which lasted much longer than scheduled, the leaders of the two greatest nuclear powers agreed on a cease-fire in Syria, and on opening a special channel of communications for Ukraine, while discussing the situation in North Korea and the fight against terrorism and cyber-security. While both Trump and Putin acknowledge they have important disagreements on all these issues, they are commited to strengthening cooperation.

In that context, Zepp-LaRouche asks:

“who in the world, who is committed to world peace, would not be deeply relieved by such an outcome, which must of course be followed through with further cooperation. Only hard-core warwongers and over-zealous editors such as those of the Washington Post were unable to hide their anger that the two foxes – and that is said with the greatest respect – outfoxed the trans-Atlantic neo-liberal Establishment. For it is precisely to prevent the type of U.S.-Russian cooperation which Trump had promised during his election campaign, that the British U.S. intelligence agencies still staffed by the Obama Adminstration rigged the whole ‘Russiagate’ fairy tale.”

Otherwise, the G20 Summit showed just how fragile the neo-liberal globalization model is, in spite of the attractive window-dressing that Chancellor Merkel hoped to put on display in Hamburg, by presenting that port city as the “gateway to the world” and a symbol of global free trade.

And what was the result, Zepp-LaRouche asks?

“130 million euros for an event, during which the sherpas, given the lack of agreement on its contents among the G20 leaders, had to haggle up to the last minute over the wording of the final communique.” There was no discussion of the global financial system, whose blatant injustice has caused “the gap between rich and poor to grow.”

To that must be added the costs of the damages wreaked by the violent protesters in Hamburg, a problematic taken up by Zepp-LaRouche in her article.

She then proposes that this summit should bring everyone to reflect on the premises of the current policy and the relevance, if any, that the G20 has. “Founded in 1999, the G20 already proved during the 2008 systemic crisis that it was incapable of seizing the occasion to proceed with a real reorganisation of the financial system which was already bankrupt.” Instead, the G20 summit in Washington on November 15, 2008, laid the basis for the quantitative easing and bank bailout programs. .

Another model of cooperation among nations was shown at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in early May, based on win-win cooperation in building the New Silk Road, Zepp-LaRouche notes. That involves industrial and agricultural development, infrastructure building, cooperation in scientific and space research, and cultural exchanges.

“Since this model of cooperation is based on real principles that take into account mutual interests and establish altogether a higher level of reason, it works in a harmonious way.”

The full version of Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s article can be read in German here.