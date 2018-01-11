Helga Zepp-LaRouche: Coalition Talks in Berlin Deny Reality

The exploratory talks on forming a new German government, which have dragged on for nearly four months now with different actors, are characterized above all by the utter lack of any concept of the future. Such is the assessment given by Helga Zepp-LaRouche in an article written on Jan. 6, 2018 for Neue Solidarität. Meanwhile, a growing number of Germans have come to realize that Angela Merkel really cares very little about the common good. In the latest poll published by DIMAP, she came in only third with a 52% rating, behind the current Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel of the SPD, at 62%, and Cem Ozdemir, a leader of the Green Party, at 53%. Of those polled, 67% think that Merkel’s best time as Chancellor is behind her.

Unfortunately, Zepp-LaRouche notes, none of those named as a potential successor to Mrs. Merkel has demonstrated any “positive vision for the future”. That, she contrasts to the optimismistic perspectives laid out by President Xi Jinping in his New Year’s address, in terms of fighting poverty, creating jobs and improving the health and pension systems. Moreover, all the countries that are cooperating with China’s grand infrastructure design are being overtaken by the optimistic “spirit of the New Silk Road”, she wrote.

On the contrary, “The political process in Berlin is dragging on in the low oxygen atmosphere of a cheese dome – one in which the various cheeses are already extremely ripe, and smell accordingly. That could also be expressed less diplomatically.”

In light of what is developing in the rest of the world, Helga Zepp-LaRouche proposes a very different agenda for the ongoing talks on forming a new grand coalition in Berlin between the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats:

“First of all, the new government should immediately announce its willingness to cooperate with China on building the New Silk Road. That is the only way to move out of the area of dangerous geopolitics, such as expressed in the creation of an EU army among other things, and to replace it by the new era of the common destiny of mankind. And it is only by extending the New Silk Road to the Middle East and Africa –that is by real economic development – that the refugee crisis can be solved in a humane way.”

Given the acute danger of a new financial crash worse that of 2007/2008, the negotiations should focus on the urgent need to reorganize the financial system, Zepp-LaRouche advises. That includes a Glass-Steagall bank separation and a credit system “in the tradition of the Reconstruction Bank (KfW) as it functioned at the time of the German economic miracle”.

That will allow for a national infrastructure program to be financed “to put an end to the investment backlog in roads, bridges, water management, schools, etc., which arose as a result of [former Finance Minister] Wolfgang Schäuble’s zero deficit policy.” It would also provide the means “to hire competent project managers and engineers from China” to complete construction of the new Berlin airport – which has been under construction since 2006 (!) — as well as “a high-speed rail network in all of Germany worthy of the name.”

And just as China has consciously revived the best of its 5,000 year old culture to launch the rejuvenation of the country, “Germany must also revitalize its own culture,” rejecting the counter-culture which arose as a product of the Congress for Cultural Freedom, the Frankfurt School and the 1968 movement. That would be quite simple, Helga Zepp-LaRouche concludes, “since we Germans have the good fortune of having many, many universal poets, thinkers, inventors and composers, from Nicolas of Cusa, Johannes Kepler, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, the Humboldts, Bernhard Riemann, Albert Einstein, Krafft Ehricke to Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Lessing and Schiller, just to name a few. We must make their works come alive again.”

The full article in German can be read here.