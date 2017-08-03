Helga Zepp-LaRouche Blasts the New U.S. Sanctions Bill

The sanctions just adopted by both houses of the U.S. Congress, which would punish any companies involved in building infrastructure to facilitate Russian energy exports, including the Nord Stream 2, would severely harm the entire European economy, in addition to promoting outright economic and trade war. The protests have been been widespread across the political spectrum, in particular in Germany and Austria, which need the pipeline projects to ensure energy security.

The relevant section of the sanctions bill is titled “Ukrainian energy security,” and states that US policy is

“to continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline given its detrimental impacts on the European Unions energy security, gas market development in Central and Eastern Europe, and energy reforms in Ukraine; and that the United States Government should prioritize the export of United States energy resources in order to create American jobs, help United States allies and partners, and strengthen United States foreign policy.”

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Chairwoman of the Schiller Institute, called the bill “sheer madness” in a statement on July 29. The “arrogant imperial domination could not be more crass, she wrote.

“Germany and the other European countries are supposed to renounce the security of their own energy requirements — which, in light of the situation in the Near and Middle East, and the inadequate remaining deposits in the North Sea, can only come from Russia–and instead import liquefied natural gas from the totally over-indebted fracking operations in the United States — for which import Europe is absolutely not technically prepared. Thus it’s clear the real goal is to save the Wall Street banks, which are on the edge of implosion.”

It has been proven that the basis of those sanctions against Russia, Zepp-LaRouche has stressed repeatedly, is fraudulent, as shown in the recent memorandun to the President by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) dated July 24, 2017.

The original German version of Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s statement can be read here.