Fire and Fury: A New Book Limply Attempts to Fuel Impeachment of Donald Trump

The investigation led by former FBI director Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between Russian leaders and the Trump team has been pretty much discredited by now, after exposure of a web of corruption in both the Department of Justice and the FBI. That has led the would-be putschists to escalate the efforts for “Plan B”, which calls for impeaching Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, for being “mentally unit”. That Amendment states that if cabinet members find that the President is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” he can be replaced by the Vice President.

That line has continually resurfaced since the first days of Trump’s presidency, notably in propaganda arms of the British Empire, such as the London Spectator, the Guardian, the BBC, and their American counterparts, which have accused the current President of being mentally and emotionally unstable, so that he must be impeached, or even assassinated.

In support of that campaign, the sleazy book by a British-linked gossip columnist Michael Wolff, titled Fire and Fury, supplied the occasion for sensationalist headlines in early January. The anti-Trump diatribe by Wolff, a contributor to the Hollywood Reporter and various British publications, is allegedly based on unlimited access to the White House and its operatives. The author claims that everyone associated with Trump, including family members, says he is “like a child,” unable to concentrate, with a constant “need for immediate gratification.”

Prior to its release, a chapter was previewed in the Guardian, which fueled a frenzy of attacks against the United States President. In an interview with the BBC, Wolff pushed the 25th Amendment line, saying that everyone around Trump believes “he is unfit for office.” In its summary of the interview, the BBC wrote that Trump’s behavior has led to “armchair diagnoses of a host of ailments, from Alzheimers’ to narcissistic personality disorder….”

Wolff’s account has been challenged, given his record of lying in print. In a review of his book Burn Rate, thirteen people “quoted” by him charged that he “invented or changed [their] quotes.” Wolff himself admits that his new book is not truthful, writing in the beginning that:

“Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue [emphasis added]. These conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book. Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them. In other instances I have, through a consistency in the accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true.”

The major source for Wolff’s fiction is former adviser Steve Bannon, whom Trump fired last August. The break is now definitive between the two men, which is good news, since it frees the President from Bannon’s virulent anti-China views, and from his weird “alt-right” populism.

Alan Dershowitz, a legal authority on the Constitution, ridicules these attempts to bring down the President, saying that if we don’t like someone’s politics, “we rail against him, we campaign against him, we don’t use the psychiatric system against him.” To do so is “just dangerous.”

Read also: United States: “Russiagate” Is Rapidly Becoming “Muellergate”