Chinese Defense Ministry, Xinhua, Post Comment by Helga Zepp-LaRouche on President Xi’s Visit to Germany

Chinese President Xi Jinping, upon his arrival in Germany on July 4, released a signed article, carried in the mainstream media, titled “To Make the World a Better Place“. In it, he notes that the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, recently held in Beijing, is aimed at stepping up the synergy of development strategies and connectivity” among nations, and that it “chimes with the theme of this year’s Hamburg [G20] Summit.” He suggested that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and G-20 cooperation “could complement and reinforce each other…”

In reporting on the debate President Xi’s article sparked in Germany, the Chinese-language Xinhua chose to cover the remarks made by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, who was described as “Germany’s well-known Schiller Institute think tank chairman and founder.” Zepp-LaRouche strongly endorsed Xi’s efforts to build a “community of common destiny,” and stressed the importance of the BRI Summit.

Further, Zepp-LaRouche said

“The development of Africa is one of the important issues of the G-20 Summit. China has really solved the refugee problem at the source, through investment and construction of railways, dams, power stations, industrial parks and training of the African labor force.”

For Europe to solve the refugee crisis in a humane way, Zepp-LaRouche said, it should contribute to such projects. The Xinhua news wire was also published on the site of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, in Sina and on CGTN.

During Zepp-LaRouche’s two-week trip to China in mid May to participate as a speaker in the Belt and Road Forum, at the thinktank sessions, and for private meetings, she was also featured prominently in many Chinese media as an expert on the New Silk Road and the World Land-Bridge.