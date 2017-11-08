China Is Not Our Enemy, Asserts White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

For the past year, since the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. Presidency, the Anglo-American “deep state”, and their media, have been feverishly working to undermine Donald Trump’s oft-stated intention to improve relations with Russia and China. But it hasn’t worked so far.

An interesting antidote to the overwhelming propaganda against President Xi Jinping was offered by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in an interview to Laura Ingraham of Fox News on Oct. 30. After he had stated the “great hope we all have that China,” and Russia, too will help solve the crisis in North Korea, he was asked how one can have good relations with “a communist country”.

“As Americans we cannot accept a government like that, but that is not up to us to pass judgment on,” Kelly replied. “I think working with people no matter who they are is better than not talking to them. They have a system of government that has apparently worked for the Chinese people.”

On the question of whether China is friend, a foe, or a trading partner, Kelly replied:

“They’ve beat us pretty badly in terms of trade. That doesn’t make them an enemy. They are, to say the least, a world power. That doesn’t make them an enemy. They probably in many ways have been smarter than we have in terms of business and trade. President Trump is committed to changing that relationship on a collegial basis. The disparity between what we buy and sell from them is pretty great… but I wouldn’t even consider them a competitor, just another world power.”

As for America’s huge trade deficit, the White House chief of staff asked:

“Whose fault is that? I mean, that’s our fault. My hat’s off to them for taking advantage of whatever they’ve been able to take advantage of to have that trade relationship. This president is committed to changing that relationship, but to do it in a collegial way.”

A Nov. 3 editorial in Global Times welcomed Kelly’s remarks, noting they were “frank, but not what many U.S. and Western elites wish to hear from a senior U.S. government official… they cannot understand the new world order at all and still measure relations between the two nations with an old yardstick. The old way of thinking is stubborn….”