Beijing Explores Initiatives for Reconstruction of Syria

Integrating Syria and all of South-West Asia into China’s New Silk Road policy to provide a solid basis for reconciliation and economic reconstruction, while stemming the flow of refugees, has been promoted for years now by the international Schiller Institute. In Sept. 2015, Helga Zepp-LaRouche herself laid out such an approach in a speech she delivered at an international symposium held in Chongqing, China, sponsored by the Chongqing Research Institute for International Strategies.

That perspective has become much more realizable recently as the de-escalation process in Syria progresses. On July 9 for example, the China-Arab Exchange Association and the Syrian Embassy sponsored a forum in Beijing on the reconstruction and development of Syria, which included high-level Chinese participation from both business and government layers.

According to the Global Times, the Syrian Ambassador to China, Imad Moustapha, commented that “Syria has gradually begun its rebuilding program mainly in energy, water supply and manufacturing,” and that the BRI offers a good chance to work with Syria in various fields.

Hua Liming, a former Chinese Ambassador to Iran, told the same Global Times that China would invest in Syria’s rebuilding, very likely attracting both state-backed and private companies, with a priority given to infrastructure and the water supply system, followed by rehabilitation of the oil industry.

A delegation of 30-50 representatives of Chinese enterprises is expected to visit the war-torn country from Aug. 15-22 “to explore investment opportunities,” according to Qin Yong, the deputy chairman of China-Arab Exchange Association. They plan to visit Damascus, Homs and Aleppo and meet with local officials to discuss a wide range of reconstruction projects. There is also a plan under discussion to create a Chinese-Syrian industrial park for 150 companies, costing $2 billion and creating 40,000 jobs.