An Open Letter to President Steinmeier from Helga Zepp-LaRouche: Promote the New Silk Road

The Chairwoman of the Schiler Institute, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, authored an open letter to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Nov. 4 under the title “The number of refugees worldwide has reached 66 million: Our planet’s next 50 years”, prompted by the speech that he had given two days earlier at the Singapore Management University. On that occasion, Steinmeier mentioned a lecture series that six universities in Singapore are co-organizing called “Imagining the Next 50 Years”, and then added: “I think that’s a bold approach – and it’s something that we in Germany should do more often. We should look through a telescope into the future, rather than just looking at the very next day, the next annual balance sheet or the next election.”

Helga Zepp-LaRouche welcomed that part of his statement:

“To hear that from you is a breath of fresh air, and one can only hope that it is strong enough to blow over to the negotiations on a government coalition in Berlin.

“Given your your Singapore speech, I would like to send you the book my husband wrote in 2004, Earth’s Next Fifty Years. In this book, he anticipated the entire, currently visible, shift of the strategic dynamic to Eurasia and defined the higher level of thinking, on which the peaceful cooperation of mankind can take place. This book is moreover very popular in many Asian countries.”

Zepp-LaRouche further reports in her open letter on the alarming figures given by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Nov. 2: from 2009 to today, the number of displaced persons has grown from 42 million to nearly 66 million.

The crucial question, Zepp-LaRouche notes, is how to find a “humanist solution to the refugee problem and establish peace”. Addressing Steinmeier directly, she notes that this is a personal challenge for him, “as former Foreign Minister and current President of a major country”.

On the same occasion in Singapore, Steinmeier recognized that

“many people look at the European Union or the United States and say: ‘Well, this doesn’t look very harmonious.’ And many people look at China and see stability and economic growth – without a movement towards greater political freedom. So China poses a challenge to the West – not only an economic and geopolitical challenge, but also an ideological challenge.”

It’s true there is a challenge, Zepp-LaRouche notes, but not for the reasons generally believed in the West. In fact, China’s model of development has produced amazing results worldwide, as well as growth and stability, while the EU has so far refused to examine why it has created such a lack of harmony. The ideological challenge posed by China, Zepp-LaRouche explains, is its emphasis on improving the general welfare, as opposed to what is happening in the EU.

And if the EU simply attempts to roll back China’s influence in the world for geopolitical reasons, it is doomed to fail, in Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s view. “Because ‘the spirit of the New Silk Road’ is contagious, while insistence on bureaucratic rules, that only cover up the geopolitical intentions behind them, is not.”

Zepp-LaRouche concludes her open letter with a recommendation to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, that he accept and welcome China’s offer of cooperation on the New Silk Road.

Read the open letter in the original German here.