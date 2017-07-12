A Plan “MERCI” to Rebuild the Middle East/North Africa

Dr. Patrick Ho, Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of the China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC), has introduced a stunning opportunity to reverse the era of war, poverty, famine, and disease that has cursed the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for centuries. The proposal, called MERCI (Middle East Reconstruction Initiative) was presented at two major international conferences last week.

On July 6, he introduced it to the Agriculture for Sustainable Development conference at the United Nations. That event was sponsored by the CEFC, a UN NGO he directs, along with the Shenzhen Dasheng Agriculture Group conglomerate, and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations (DESA.)

The following day, he addressed the Schiller Institute’s Food for Peace and Thought — China-U.S. Agriculture Cooperation Conference, co-sponsored by his China Energy Fund Committee and the Foundation For the Revival of Classical Culture. Ho stated:

“The MENA region, an essential pivot connecting the East and West economic circle of the Belt and Road Initiative, is an important link in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In particular, many countries in this region are, or used to be, before the colonialist competition for oil and other resources, major agricultural countries, such as Israel, Iraq and Egypt.”

Syria, he explained, used to produce 4 million tons of wheat annually: 1.5 million for export and 2.5 million for internal consumption. Now, after years of terrorist and other military attacks, they produce only 450,000 tons, and their people are fleeing the country by the millions. Some nations, he said, view the military conquest of terrorism as the solution, but he points out that as the war against terrorism has expanded from the early period, 2001 to 2004, to the more recent period 2012 to 2015, the number of people killed in terrorist attacks globally has been increased sixfold. The best hope, he asserted, involves “changing the underlying socio-economic conditions.”

“The purpose of MERCI,” he said, “is to identify ways to integrate the reconstruction of the Middle East into the framework of the BRI, to discuss the role of the international community, multilateral development banks and private sector in the reconstruction effort, and to draw attention to the need to reach political and economic solutions to the region’s challenges. The agricultural sector is a most pertinent starting point to advance this initiative.”